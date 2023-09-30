TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

