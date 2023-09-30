Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

