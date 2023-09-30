Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,689 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $104,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.39.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $510.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

