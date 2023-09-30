DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $92,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 246,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,555.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 85,592 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.98 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

