Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.