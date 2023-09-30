Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $822.96. The company had a trading volume of 409,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $806.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $779.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

