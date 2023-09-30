Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

