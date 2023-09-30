Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 5.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.76. 2,118,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

