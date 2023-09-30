Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.85 and a 12-month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

