Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

