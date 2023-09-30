Csenge Advisory Group Sells 7,773 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

