Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

