Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 669 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $536.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $509.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

