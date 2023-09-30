Optas LLC Buys 424 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 104,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

