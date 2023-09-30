Advocate Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

MU stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,315,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

