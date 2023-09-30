Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

