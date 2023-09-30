Bailard Inc. Sells 9,924 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $34,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

