Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,902,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

