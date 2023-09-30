American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.12.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,248. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

