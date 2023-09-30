Advocate Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LMT traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,782. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

