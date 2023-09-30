HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

