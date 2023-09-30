826 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. The stock has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

