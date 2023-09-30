Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 219.3% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 137,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 94,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 37.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $159.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $430.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

