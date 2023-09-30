Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,505,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $155.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

