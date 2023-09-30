Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.90. 584,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,034. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.21 and a 200 day moving average of $413.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.