Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

