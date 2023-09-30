Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 56,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 133,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,645,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,840,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

