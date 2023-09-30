Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $351.03. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

