Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

