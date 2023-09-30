BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 969 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Bank of America stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

