Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 5,962 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

