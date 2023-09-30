522 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,867,000 after acquiring an additional 952,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $392.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.