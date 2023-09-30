Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 643,048,572 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 1.84% of Intuitive Surgical worth $220,104,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $292.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

