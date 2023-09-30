O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $691.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $484.52 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.