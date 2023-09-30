iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.35. 13,543,802 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

