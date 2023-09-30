O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 207.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

