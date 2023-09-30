AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,640,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

