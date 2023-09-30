Derbend Asset Management Takes $218,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,649 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. 4,738,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,115. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

