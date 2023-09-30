iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

