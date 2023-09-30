Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 62.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,107,818.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,694,690 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

