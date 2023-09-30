Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Raised by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 170.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

