KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

