iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Decreased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $102.54. 10,869,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.