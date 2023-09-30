Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 342 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.13.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

