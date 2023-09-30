Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 2,393 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

