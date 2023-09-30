SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after buying an additional 910,850 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

