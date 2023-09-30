HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.34. 15,136,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.