Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

