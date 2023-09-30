TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $367,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

