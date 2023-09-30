Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 396 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $248.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average is $245.39. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

